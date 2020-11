HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bullets hit a home in Hazleton Wednesday evening.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Cedar and Tamarack Streets around 6 p.m. Officers discovered a residence had been shot several times.

It was later determined two people fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Hazleton Police Department.