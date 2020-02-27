Building owned by King’s College being demolished

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A building owned by King’s College was being demolished in Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

Demolition will continue into next week.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., a section of North Street will be closed between North Washington and North Main Streets for safety due to debris expected to be in and near the roadway.

The property was purchased by King’s in 2016, previously being used as multi-unit apartments before the sale. It is vacant and has been vandalized and broken into more than once.

The college says the building has been fully abated of asbestos in preparation for demolition. The demolition is primarily for safety concerns because of the building’s poor condition.





There is a small lot connected to the building where approximately 20 parking spaces are used by King’s employees and students.

There are no immediate future plans for the property at this time.