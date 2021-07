SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22) — A building is damaged after a fire near Berwick.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday at the Rage Room building along Main Street in Salem Township.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say most of the damage was inside, because the building is made of metal.

A fire marshal will be on scene Friday morning to investigate a cause of the fire.