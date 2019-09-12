Build-A-Bear comes to Wilkes-Barre Wal-Mart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shoppers at one Wal-Mart in Luzerne County can now build their own furry friend while shopping.

At the end of the check lanes at the Wilkes-Barre Township Wal-Mart, there’s a new workshop. A Build-A-Bear Workshop! From monkeys to tie-dye bears, children have options.

“It’s a good thing because they are happy, makes them happy, all the little details,” Rachelle Brunner said.

Brunner came in with her daughter to browse at what the store has to offer.

“She likes the unicorn, the colorful girly stuff,” Brunner said.

“So the first thing we want to do is greet them and then bring them over to our Choose Me Wall,” general manager Casey Kusma said.

Kusma shows where customers can pick a bear and stuff it. The stuffing then gets pushed into the bear. After it’s all stuffed, you must hug it. You then have a choice of scents and you must choose a heart for your bear.

“Then we do our heart ceremony,” Kusma said.

You have to heat the heart so it beats by creating friction in your hands. From there the heart goes into the bear and then it gets stitched up. After that, you can choose from a variety of clothing and the bear is ready to be taken home.

The average cost is around $50. That is dependant on the accessories a child or adult chooses. From inception to the bear being born, it takes about 30 minutes.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in with their kids, birthday parents coming in. It’s just great,” Kusma said.

Kusma said the company is putting more and more Build-A-Bear in Wal-Marts across the country.

“So as of right now, there’s about 17 in Wal-Marts,” Kusma said.

For Brunner, it’s a multi-day trip back to the shop with her children.

“Just looking around right now. Probably be back tomorrow,” Brunner said.

Until Thursday, the closest Build-A-Bear is located in Allentown at Lehigh Valley Mall. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.