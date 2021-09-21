Buffalo Township community rallies together after barn catches fire, more than 30,000 chicks perish

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clean up began Tuesday in Mifflinburg after a barn caught fire Saturday.

The owner of the barn, Preston Boop, who is a Union County commissioner, has owned it for five years. He tells Eyewitness News there were 32,000 to 33,000 chicks inside of the barn during the fire.

Boop says the fire began in the ceiling of the barn and believes the chicks died due to inhalation and lack of oxygen.

About 60 Amish community members put aside their own daily work to help clean up and discard the leftover debris from the devastating fire. Boop says that the support and help from his neighbors is overwhelming.

Cody Butler will have more on the fire and the community rallying together on Eyewitness News at 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos