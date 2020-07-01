Buddies With Badges event gives children positive interaction with first responders

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local law enforcement officials joined a community effort meant to give children a positive interaction with first responders.

10 groups of law enforcement and first responder agencies from Luzerne and Columbia Counties gathered in Nescopeck Tuesday for Buddies With Badges. Responders from state police to university officials were on hand to answer questions, take pictures, and hang out with community members.

It was a free event to provide children an opportunity to hear and learn from those who protect.

“That they see law enforcement as regular people in the community who are here to just help us, and give them a positive interaction,” event organizer Jasmine Jones said.

For more information on Buddies With Badges or to learn how to get involved, click here.