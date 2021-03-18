Bucks County woman helps Monroe County woman, others get vaccine appointments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A happy ending to a story we reported last night. A woman who was struggling to get herself a COVID vaccine appointment is now in the books.

We met Patricia Phipps yesterday. She was struggling to get a vaccine and overwhelmed by online scheduling. This morning she called with some good news.

Patricia Phipps tells Eyewitness News Lehigh Valley called her Thursday morning and scheduled an appointment for her to get the vaccine in Bartonsville.

“I called the lady back and thanked her. So we’re getting our vaccine on Wednesday,” Phipps said.

The day before, Phipps talked about some seniors in 1A having a hard time making an appointment because they fill up so fast. Vaccine appointments are first come first serve and providers get a limited weekly supply allocated by the government.

“Pennsylvania has no shortage of providers that are ready to administer the vaccine, but there is a shortage of vaccine,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

A spokesperson for Lehigh Valley Health Network said there are more than 300,000 1A patients signed up through their portal to get a vaccine. This week, they have enough to vaccinate 21,500 people.

Providers recommend signing up for an appointment online. Vaccine hotlines can get extremely busy, which explains why Phipps had trouble getting through. Rebecca Prendergast recognized many seniors like Phipps need help finding available appointments and booking them online.

“People who are older were saying that no one would help them and I’m like ‘I’ll help you! I’ll absolutely help you. This is what I can actually do. This is my superpower apparently,” Prendergast said.

Three weeks ago Prendergast started a Facebook group in which she and about a dozen volunteer “finders” help Pennsylvanians in 1A get vaccines.

So far, they’ve found and booked appointments for more than 2,000 people.

“Not only do we post tips in this group, we also will take basic information that we need to book appointments,” Prendergast said.

Prendergast wishes more people would step up to help provide that relief. Something Phipps now knows first hand.

“It feels good because now we feel, you know, we’re getting somewhere,” Phipps said.

Prendergast says they’ll sign up people for the first available appointment in their area. They’ll even give them a ride.

She is based in Bucks County but she’s helped at least 200 people in Monroe County sign up to get the vaccine.

