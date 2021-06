PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager is dead after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, the 18-year-old from Bucks County was riding in a car on Ledgedale Road, Greene Township in Pike County when the vehicle lost control, overturned and struck several trees.

He was transported to GCMC where he died. PSP Blooming Grove is investigating the crash.