Bucknell University to transition to remote education for rest of semester

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – From Bucknell University’s website:

While there are no known or suspected cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bucknell, the University continues to monitor its potential risk to students, faculty and staff both on campus and abroad. Out of concern for the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, the University announced Tuesday, March 10, that it will transition to a remote education mode for the remainder of the semester.

Classes are cancelled Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, 2020, so that faculty and staff can plan for delivering remote educational activities. Classes will resume remotely on Thursday, March 19.

Students are instructed to move out of on-campus housing by 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Students who feel they must remain on campus may complete an online petition form sent to them by Dean Amy Badal.

Division I athletes will be contacted by Athletic Director Jermaine Truax.

Campus will remain open and all staff and faculty should report as normal.

University leaders are considering limiting other on-campus activities and events, and will be making those decisions in the days to come.

Campus leaders are meeting regularly to review the rapidly changing situation, and decisions are being guided by the advice of medical professionals and the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. As the situation and our response to it continues to unfold, we will continue to update this page with the latest information and announcements.

Travel Restrictions:

All University-sponsored international travel scheduled for spring break (5 p.m Friday, March 6, through 8 a.m. Monday, March 16) has been canceled. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our students, and we must put the well-being of our campus community first.

Individual students, faculty and staff who plan personal international travel during spring break will not be affected by this decision. However, they are urged to consult CDC and U.S. State Department travel warnings and to exercise prudence. Please be aware that the rapid and unpredictable global spread of COVID-19 could result in travel restrictions that delay returns to campus.

Read the University travel policy to learn how U.S. State Department advisories affect Bucknell student travel.

Restrictions on Returning to Campus:

Important: Anyone who travels (or who has recently traveled) to an area of Level 3 warning or higher is not permitted to return to campus until they have self-quarantined for 21 days. As of March 5, these areas include China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. We urge you to help protect the health and safety of the Bucknell community by observing the 21-day period.

Study Abroad Information:

Programs with partner schools:

The CDC has issued a Level 3, Avoid Non-essential Travel warning for Italy. As a result, most study abroad programs there have closed or will be closing. To protect the health of the University community, students enrolled in study abroad programs in Italy who return to the U.S. are not permitted on campus for 21 days.

The Office of Global & Off-campus Education is in close contact with partner programs where Bucknell students are enrolled this semester. Students in these programs are asked to follow directives provided by their program administrators and keep Bucknell informed of their plans.

Please note: Bucknell is unable to provide campus housing to students returning from abroad during the spring semester.

‘Bucknell In’ programs:

The University’s spring semester “Bucknell In” programs include France, Ghana, Greece, Spain and the United Kingdom. At this time, these programs continue to operate. The Office of Global & Off-campus Education is closely monitoring conditions in these locations. Bucknell staff will remain in close touch with “Bucknell In” students and their families as the situation develops. Additional questions should be directed to the Office of Global & Off-campus Education at globaled@bucknell.edu or 570-577-3796.

Medical Information:

The medical professionals in Bucknell Student Health have prepared these FAQs with more information about coronavirus and guidelines to reduce transmission. Additional questions should be directed to Student Health staff at 570-577-1401.

Emotional Support:

The global spread of coronavirus presents rapidly changing circumstances and unpredictable challenges. If you are experiencing increased anxiety or stress, whether for yourself or for family or friends in affected areas, please contact the Counseling & Student Development Center at 570-577-1604. Walk-in consultations are available Monday-Friday from 3 to 4 p.m.

Communications to Campus:

The University is providing students with the most timely and accurate information possible during this rapidly changing situation. These updates were also shared with faculty, staff and parents.

COVID-19 messages to campus

Contact Information:

For questions regarding students who are currently studying abroad or returning from study abroad programs, please contact the Office of Global & Off-campus Education at globaled@bucknell.edu or 570-577-3796.

For health-related questions not addressed in this medical FAQ, please contact Bucknell Student Health at 570-577-1401.

Please direct all other questions or comments to coronavirus@bucknell.edu.