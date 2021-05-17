Bucknell University investigates LGBTQ+ students being harassed

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bucknell University is investigating the reported harassment of LGBTQ+ students on campus.

The president of the university condemned the students involved, and the university’s own public safety officers for the way it was handled.

Residents of an affinity house for LGBTQ students on campus are still shaken up after an incident that happened Thursday night.

The students claim they were harassed by a group of men trying to get inside the house.

Encouraging words etched in chalk surround Fran’s house on fraternity road at Bucknell University.

The affinity residence for LGBTQ-friendly, gender-neutral student housing and center of student life for the LGBTQ student community was the site of a “horrific incident” Thursday night according to a statement from the university.

The university said a group of male students approached the house and tried to get inside. Allegedly harassing and intimidating the residents.

The building was formerly home to TAU kappa epsilon fraternity until they were removed two years ago and banned from campus operations.

In a letter to students, University President John Bravman extended support for all LGBTQ students and condemned the incident.

“We are both outraged and sorrowful that the residents endured this violation of the space that is so critically important to them as a community. These actions will not be tolerated,” John Bravman/President, Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak/Provost, Nikki Young/Associate Provost for Equity & Inclusive Excellence



The university hired an outside firm to investigate the students involved.

Bucknell also enlisted an outside firm to immediately investigate Bucknell public safety’s response to the incident, which the administration stated was “lacking in a myriad of ways”

Monday afternoon, residents of Fran’s house asked for privacy and referred us to the letter they wrote to the Bucknell community, calling on the university to hold its public safety officers and students involved accountable.

Facebook post from the Office of LGBTQ Resources at Bucknell University

They also want Bucknell to officially establish the house as the permanent residence of the LGBTQ+ community on campus.

“Never again should someone feel entitled to come to our home and say it’s their house and not ours,” said Fran’s House Community

The university said while they cannot erase the ugliness and trauma of the transgression against students of Fran’s house, they will address it in a way that protects LGBTQ students and ensures their safety in the future.

Fran’s house thanked the community for their support following the incident.