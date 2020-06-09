Coronavirus

Bucknell University announces fall semester plans

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bucknell University is laying out their plan for students to return to school.

The university announced they will start fall semester early this year. Classes will begin on August 17th, a week earlier than originally planned.

Bucknell has also chosen to eliminate fall break and add a longer winter break instead. Leaders say the idea is to reduce travel and ultimately prevent students from bringing COVID-19 to campus.

“So if we can take advantage of that Thanksgiving break, the December and most of January period and then resume instruction probably late January, early February, then maybe we’ll miss a second wave or a second peak,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Robert Midkiff said.

Classes will end on Friday, November 20th and remote finals will begin on November 30th and run through December 7th.

