Bucknell University achieves award

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bucknell University has been awarded for its sustainable operations.

The school’s academic west building won the LEED Platinum certification for operations and maintenance. LEED stands for leadership in energy and environmental design and is the most commonly used green rating system in the world.

The facility is the first academic building in Pennsylvania and one of the first in the northeast to receive this highest possible rating.

“We also care about the social impacts that we have on people. The built environment, which is what we call our buildings today, they are very complex, very sophisticated buildings and they have the capability to provide a phenomenal working environment and learning environment for our faculty, staff, and students,” Bucknell University energy manager Stephen Durfee said.

The designation was verified by Green Business Certification Incorporated.