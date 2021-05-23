Bucknell students accused of harassment not allowed to walk at graduation

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students who are accused of harassing residents at an affinity house for LGBTQ students at Bucknell University were not allowed to walk in the graduation ceremony.

The university made the announcement Saturday. About a week and a half ago, a large group of male students converged on the lawn of Tower House, the residence of the Fran’s House student affinity group.

They are accused of harassing and intimidating the residents. That building was formerly home to Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity until they were removed two years ago and banned from campus operations.

The university says the student’s behavior goes against their code of conduct. The university is still investigating.

