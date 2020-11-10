Brush fire suspected to be arson

by: Caroline Foreback

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brush fire from over the weekend is now suspected to be arson.

Tim Dugan, District Forester, PA DCNR Delaware Forest District, confirmed to Eyewitness News a brush fire on Saturday is now suspected to be arson.

Dugan tells Eyewitness News a wildfire investigator went to the site on Sunday and determined multiple fires had been intentionally set. The fire burned 800 acres of Pennsylvania Game commission property. Thankfully no one was injured.

Dugan says DCNR will monitor the area over the next few days. Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.

