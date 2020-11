RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A small brush fire caused damage to a shed on Park Drive in Rice Township around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.





A man was eating his lunch inside when he and his daughter began to smell smoke.

His daughter called 911. It took Wright Township Fire Department about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

There were no injuries, but there is damage to the shed.