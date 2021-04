LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Smoke could be seen from the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lackawanna County Wednesday afternoon.

An Eyewitness News crew found fire personnel along the side of I-476 (PA Turnpike) near Taylor around 4:30 p.m.

The Lackawanna County Communications Center says the report came in just after 3:00 p.m. The fire is being contained and crews are working to put out hotspots.