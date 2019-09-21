Brunch held to honor veterans

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterans recognition and legislative brunch was held Saturday as a special way to say thank you to our veterans.

It may look like just your average brunch, but the plates of eggs, bacon, and toast meant so much more.

“It’s to raise awareness to how much sacrifice we’ve had to lead up to where we’re at today. And so you know, by doing this, this is a small way that we can give back to the veterans for everything we did,” Aaron Kaufer, State Representative, 120th District, said.

Veterans ate alongside their friends at the inaugural veterans recognition and legislative brunch at the Black Diamond American Legion. Afterward, they learned about upcoming bills pertinent to veterans.

Kaufer has been working on a bill this year that he hopes will pass soon, called Exit Boot Camp, a means of connecting veterans with services when they leave military service.

“And so we hear oftentimes a lot about veterans’ suicide rates and about homelessness and joblessness. This is trying to address it to connect the dots of how we get from when people come from leaving their service and how we get them connected to the services in the community,” Kaufer said.

Kaufer spoke with veterans about the newly passed Legion Act. It allows a broader membership so that veterans can join legions if they were not able to before due to the guidelines of dates of service set by the Department of Service. He says American Legions are important because they serve as the backdrop of community support of people when they come home.

“If nothing else, it’s the helping hand that can reach out that can get somebody connected to the services that are out here in our community,” Kaufer said.