Brown’s Bill Helps Students Learn About Money

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A bill six years in the making is about to become law.

High school students will soon have the ability to take financial literacy credits that will count towards graduation.

It’s all part of State Representative Rosemary Brown’s hard-fought idea to help students learn about money and budgeting at a much younger age. Brown originally wanted the classes to be mandated, but after six years of negotiating, she’s happy to come up with a compromise.

“You want to get people to make the best decision they can make and of course none of us are going to make perfect decisions in our lives, but this is to really help you gain that education and feel confident in being able to decipher the information and make a good choice,” said Rep. Rosemary Brown, R- Monroe/Pike Counties.

Brown says some schools currently offer the classes as elective courses but she hopes more students will take advantage of the classes now that they can count towards graduation.

The bill is awaiting Governor Wolf’s signature.