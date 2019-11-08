Brothers Charged With Homicide of Berwick Woman Appear in Court

(WBRE/WYOU) — Two brothers from Columbia County who were charged with the homicide of 51-year-old Geraldine Carson from Berwick were in court Thursday.

A district judge dismissed all charges that were filed against 30-year-old Michael Porth, but he bound over all charges for trial for Christopher Lynn. Judge Richard Knecht ruled there was not enough evidence to send Porth to trial.

The two men were accused in the brutal beating of Carson inside her Berwick home in the early morning hours of October 8th. She died several weeks later.