Brooklyn man arrested for soliciting sex from an uncover police officer

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Brooklyn man is in Monroe County jail this morning after police say he messaged an escort service attempting to solicit sex.

Joseph Ortiz, 37, of Brooklyn, NY, has been charged with Patronizing Prostitute after police say he messaged a phone number associated with an escort service to solicit sex in Stroudsburg. The number Ortiz messaged was that of an undercover police officer.

Ortiz was arrested at the Starbucks on Main Street in Stroudsburg where he thought he was going to be meeting a prostitute.