Bringing workers and employers together

(WBRE/WYOU) — Connecting candidates with local employers was the goal of a forum Friday in Luzerne County.

The Pennsylvania Labor and Industry Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Eileen Cipriani spoke at PA Careerlink on East Union Street. Careerlink offers resources to help people find jobs.

Officials with Bimbo Bakeries, DHL Supply Chain and Geisinger participated in the discussion. The bakery worked with Careerlink when the business laid off workers.

“We’re looking at construction trades, we’re looking at manufacturing, we’re looking at auto mechanics, we’re looking at individuals in higher-skilled positions in health care. So we need to make sure individuals understand that you don’t always need to do a four-year college education to get the skills you need,” Cipriani said.

Cipriani also discussed the governor’s initiative PA Smart providing $40 million for education, training, and apprenticeships. She adds Pennsylvania is seeing the best job prospects since the early 1960s.