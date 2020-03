WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just two weeks after the city of Wilkes-Barre launched a mascot for good health, the character named Healthy Bear is providing some wellness lessons online.

The city health department launched a video featuring Healthy Bear and tips to help kids and their families stay healthy.

Healthy Bear was supposed to visit schools but with schools closed, the bear, whose motto is “I’m Not Scared When I’m Prepared” is taking his wellness message online.