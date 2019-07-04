Bringing Battle of Wyoming to the big screen

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One of the most patriotic local Fourth of July events recalls a brief but bloody Revolutionary War battle in Pennsylvania history. The ceremony happens each year but as Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller explains, a Maryland man wants to give the historic battle the cinematic touch.

Many sights and sound make-up the annual Battle of Wyoming tribute service; a tribute Ted Muendel believes belongs on the big screen. “It needs to be recognized and appreciated for the fallen heroes who died 241 years ago.”

Keynote speaker Ted Muendel is developing a feature movie script titled “Susquehanna”. It focuses on the early days of the Wyoming Valley and the Battle of Wyoming. On July 3, 1778, 300 American patriots lost their lives at the hands of British and Native American foes. “So we take into account different perspectives of everyone’s viewpoint, particularly the Indians,” Mr. Muendel told the crowd gathered for the service.

The movie project is personal for Mr. Muendel. He’s a descendent of Lt. Asa Stevens who was killed in the battle and memorialized on the Wyoming Monument. “My roots and DNA (are) here and I’ve got six generations of people who came from the Wyoming Valley. So that was the motivation, sort of a calling I mean of sorts.”

Mr. Muendel spent the last year-and-a-half writing the script for “Susquehanna” and making changes to it. “It’s not total prime time but pretty close to that in terms of a movie that we want to advance.”

“It would be very significant to bring the whole story of the founding of the Wyoming Valley,” said Bill Lewis who is an Officer with the Wyoming Commemorative Society. He is eager to see the battle brought to the national and international stage — even if some of the facts get the Hollywood treatment. “It would be really a great story to help people remember what happened in one of the birthplaces of America.” When asked to comment if it would put northeastern Pennsylvania once again on the map Mr. Lewis said “On the movie map it would be terrific. Yes.”

Mr. Muendel says he’s working to raise enough money to get his movie made. If everything goes smoothly, he hopes shooting on the movie can begin as early as next spring.