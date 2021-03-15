‘Bring us back full time,’ parents and students protest at Wyoming Area Secondary Center

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A handful of parents and students stood outside Wyoming Area Secondary Center on Monday morning for a peaceful protest.

According to those outside the school, they are protesting the district’s decision to keep students in virtual learning when the state allowed schools to return to in-person on March 1.





Some protestors held signs displaying unsubstantiated claims.

Wyoming Area School District plans to return to hybrid learning on March 22, but some parents say that’s not enough.

They say they want to get back into the classroom full time.

Some of the signs read “bring us back full time” and “screens aren’t cool.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to the district for comment and is awaiting a response.

We’ll hear more about their concerns on later editions of Eyewitness News.