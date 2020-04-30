Bright Farms creates virtual field trip for students

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Since many students and teachers go on field trips this time of year, Bright Farms wanted to give back and provide a virtual field trip.

They filmed an interactive tour for students and teachers regarding indoor farming, showing off their technology, and things that make Bright Farms unique.

Some other learning topics include: how they grow year-round, types of leafy greens and the process from seeding to the packaging of the final product

The field trip is geared toward grade school and middle school students. There is also a quiz at the end for the students to take.

Logan Westrope will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 5.