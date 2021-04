LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A travel advisory for drivers in part of Lackawanna County.

PennDOT is scheduled to start work on the bridge at state routes 6 and 11 from Clarks Summit towards the Viewmont Mall. During construction, the ramp leaving Clarks Summit will be closed and traffic will be detoured down Providence Road.

The bridge will be down to one lane. Work is expected to last into the summer months.