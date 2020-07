DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Interstate 81 exit will be closed on the evening of Wednesday, July 29th beginning at 10 p.m. due to construction.

The northbound exit ramp at Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday morning due to bridge repair work.

Motorists are asked to use Exit 184 (River Street) to enter Scranton.