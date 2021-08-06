Bridge connecting Pittston and West Pittston closed indefinitely

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge connecting Pittston and West Pittston is closed indefinitely after inspection.

Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge at Water Street underwent inspection at the start of the week. The bridge was expected to be closed for only two days then reopen to traffic. But police announced the bridge is closed indefinitely pending further investigation.

“The bad thing is that it’s a backlog of traffic because everything is being detoured. Even in front of the building I live in, it is a mess, especially at rush hour,” Donna Saylor of Pittston City said.

West Pittston Police say they will post any further updates pending the inspections.