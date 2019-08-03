Brewsterhout rooftop party held for 11th year

WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday night’s weather forced the annual Brewsterhout rooftop party in Wilkes-Barre down a level in the parking garage. But that didn’t stop the fun.

The event is held high atop the intermodal center in the city’s downtown. It is a fundraiser for the Osterhout Free Library. We’re told around 700 people showed up for food, music, raffles, and brews. Organizers say the event continues to be a success year after year.

“It feels amazing to see all of these people here having a great time, supporting the library that’s our goal each and every year to make it bigger and better,” co-chair Jamie Johns said.

This marks the 11th year for the library’s fundraiser in the Diamond City.