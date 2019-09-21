Brewing up a good time in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The summer is winding down but the festivities in northeastern Pennsylvania are not quite over yet.

The city of Pottsville is inviting people to soak up the last of these summer days downtown by grabbing a cold brew. Pottsville on Tap. It was a smash its first year with 3,000 people flocking to the city’s downtown area.

“It really added some credibility to this event and the types of events we can have in Pottsville,” Savas Logothetides, executive director of Pottsville Area Development Corporation, said.

Organizers prepare to give it another go this year on Saturday, with even more food, drinks, and vendors to shine a light on what Pottsville has to offer. One of the highlights of last year’s event was the pierogi eating contest. People can look forward to it again, with the defending champion also back.

“Just really excited to see people come out and experience it, and be a part of it and say that there is something cool to do here,” Abby Weaver, marketing director for Continuing Progress Projects, said.

It’s been a bustling summer for Pottsville. At least 30 different events have been held in the city leading up to Pottsville on Tap.

“Our tag line always is, we want to make Pottsville a cool place to live and these events are a big part of that,” Logothetides said.

Letting everyone know that the home of America’s oldest brewery is a place to drink up, eat up and have a good time. Free parking will be available at Union Station and trolley service will help people get around every half-hour from noon until 6 p.m.