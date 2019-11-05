Brewing Life Skills

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A ribbon-cutting for a new coffee shop at East Stroudsburg South High School is serving up more than just a cup of java.

It’s teaching important skills to the students who are running the shop. Special Education students who are transitioning into the workforce will run the coffee shop and Photojournalist Tom Gregory stopped by to see what’s brewing at Core Cafe.

“The concept of the Core Cafe was something we started working on last year because we really want our transition program to start developing in a way where our kids can be ready for occupations when they graduate,” said Dan Phillips, Transition Coordinator

“And they’re getting the chance to socialize and interact with the public, handle the money. They’re handling all the aspects of the shop on their own” noted Phillips.

“My role is a waiter. I give people slips and i give them their pencils. I talk to them about how good their coffee is and give them a tour of the place,” explained Taribo Thomas, Freshman Transition Student.

“It’s a learning experience and it’s just fun to interact with other people that I don’t honestly know and so it’s good to make new friends and stuff like that” said Thomas.

“I just do the coffee. I did the coffee at the core cafe and I make some coffee for customers” said Fantaisha Palmer, Sophomore Transition Student

. “We try to help the kids build some skills on campus employment first and then we kind of transition them into the coffee shop” noted Phillips.

Phillips added “We have about five to six kids working in the coffee shop but we’re going to be rotatinf kids every semester so that we get all of our students an opportunity to actually participate in the program. Right now it’s open for faculty and then once we get our groove going and work out the kinks then we’ll have it open for everybody else”.

“I like the smell of coffee! I like to see people happy getting their coffee!” said Thomas with smile!

All of the money that the cafe brings in will be reinvested into new equipment and flavors for the shop. By the way the name core comes from the school values-Community, Ownership, Respect And Excellence.