Breaking: Person in Custody in Wilkes-Barre Planned Parenthood Vandalism

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick is reporting that a person is now in custody in connection with vandalizing the Planned Parenthood Office in Wilkes-Barre.

On Monday, officials found red paint on the floor several windows busted out and a bible verse — written in red paint — on the lobby wall. Police released a surveillance photo of the person they were looking for in connection with the crime.  Wilkes-Barre Police tell the I-Team the man is in custody and will be arraigned later on Tuesday.

Police tell the I-Team someone recognized the person in the photo and called the police.

