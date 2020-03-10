Breaking News: Crews respond to fire in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire in Dunmore.

Flames broke out just before midnight at a building on 600 block of 3st Street.

First responders on the scene tell Eyewitness News that there are still people unaccounted for.

Four other people were taken to the hospital.

Initial reports stated that there was entrapment on the third floor of the building.

The building on 3rd Street houses several apartments and a business below.

The business was closed at the time of the fire.

