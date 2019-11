(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Breaking News out of Luzerne County. An arrest has been made in the Missing Person/Homicide investigation of William Morse III.

Morse’s son William Morse IV is now charged in connection with the homicide investigation.

Morse went missing in June of 2018, months later his death was ruled a homicide investigation.

A press conference will be held this afternoon. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick will have the latest beginning on Eyewitness News at Five.