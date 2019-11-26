Breaking: Historic Church Burning in Milton

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several fire crews are on the scene of a historic church fire in Northumberland County.

Several firefighters were on the scene at Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton working to put out the fire. There aren’t too many details yet, but the reverend of the church says the fire did start in the attic.

“The only fire that this lit is in our souls to make sure the fire in the building may be contained but the spirit of God burns on and we will keep that spirit wherever we’re at,” Reverend William McNeal said.

Keeping the faith and keeping strong is all that the reverend and church members of Bethany United Methodist Church can do right now.

“It’s quite sad. A long history. It’ll continue. The church, the building may be wrecked and on fire, but the church will stand forever,” McNeal said.

McNeal said the fire started sometime Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. Several fire companies were on the scene working to put out the blaze. There’s no clear answer as to what started it, but McNeal says he believes it was electrical.

“It’s pretty bad and you can tell it’s got flames coming through and they’re working pretty hard and I’m glad they’re here. They can help get this under control,” Zachary Cawley of Lewisburg said.

Dozens of church members and others from the community are banding together, carrying out items from inside the building.

“We’ve been through floods and fires and you know, the community always bounces back and so we’re very happy to be part of a community that’s so tight-knit,” Vanessa Venios of The Improved Milton Experience said.

“We’re going to be helping pack the trailer in a couple of minutes,” Betty Aikey of Milton said.

A landmark that has been here in Milton for more than 150 years. It’s something nobody saw coming.

“Obviously, it’s pretty devastating for a community, but at the same time, Milton is a historically very strong community and we always come together,” Amanda Craig of The Improved Milton Experience said.

Craig has her wedding scheduled to take place here in March.

“I’m still hopeful that hopefully we can do that,” Craig said.

“My wife and I were talking on my way here and they were like they had an issue like this before where a church caught fire and the Holy Bibles were the only things that weren’t burned and I was like man I just saw them carry out the cross and the cross doesn’t even look like it was touched,” Cawley said.