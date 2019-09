HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Crews are on the scene of a plane crash in Monroe County.

The call for a plane down came in just after 8:00am Wednesday on the 200 block of Nyharts Road. The coroner was called to the scene

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating. No word on what caused the plane crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest.