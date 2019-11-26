BREAKING: Christy Guilty on 11 Charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Guilty. That’s the verdict a federal jury handed down in the trial of 28-year-old Shawn Christy.

The jury deliberated for six hours funding Christy guilty on all 11 counts. The most serious being threats to kill the president. Christy was the focus of a three-month manhunt that spanned six states and Canada after he allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and other public officials. Prosecutors say those threats were made on social media.

Prosecutors described it as a three-month odyssey in which Christy allegedly stole vehicles, guns and broke into homes and businesses. He was captured in September of 2018 near Mansfield Ohio. Christy represented himself and insists that he was the target of a corrupt justice system. Tensions ran high numerous tones throughout the trial between Christy and Federal prosecutors.

Christy faces anywhere from 20 to more than 60 years if convicted on all counts.