Bread Basket of NEPA receives support from community

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local organization, which helps feed the hungry, is getting a big boost from the community.







Bread Basket of NEPA operates five food pantries throughout northeastern Pennsylvania, including one at Elm Park United Methodist Church in downtown Scranton.

Besides receiving food donations from grocery stores and the public, a local restaurant is also responding to the organization’s need.

Hooked on State Street donated seafood soup to the pantry.

Bread Basket of NEPA Executive Director Phoebe Wilson said the donation provides her clients a restaurant type meal which they otherwise wouldn’t receive.

Reporter Mark Hiller has more on later editions of Eyewitness News.