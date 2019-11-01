Bradford County Storm Damage

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Heavy storms overnight wreaked havoc in many parts of our region. Tress down. Roads closed and power outages.one of the hardest-hit areas was Bradford County. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the story.

“Oh, last night we had a lot of rain and it brought half the mountain down with it,” said Anthony Bar, PennDOT Foreman.

The heavy storms showed no mercy…heavy rains pounded Windham Township closing route 187.

“When it got to our pipe just wasn’t big enough to handle all the debris that came with it and water ended up overflowing the road,” said Barr.

That pipe carries water from a nearby creek underneath Route 187. Last night Route 187 and the creek became one.

Nearby homes were surrounded by floodwaters.

“It was a little bit scary. There was a lot of water coming down the hill here. It wasn’t hitting the house. We thought it was at first just rolling and going around the house. We got very lucky here” said Shawn Rogers, who was visiting from New York.

Speaking of luck. A PennDOT worker running the excavator escaped serious injury when the ground gave way and his machine ended up in the floodwater. Residents say they are sick and tired of dealing with this. They want a permanent fix put in here.

“This is about the fifth time since oh-eleven and each time they come and do this. Try to fix it they do a mini fix” said Ronald Corter, Windham Township.

They want maybe a larger drainage pipe or even a bridge built here.

“It’s got to stop pretty soon. Somebody is going to get hurt,” said Dave Wilson, Windham Township Supervisor.