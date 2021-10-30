Bradford County man sentenced for Wyalusing bank robbery

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) — A Wyalusing man has been sentenced in Bradford County Court in connection to a March 2021 bank robbery at the Community Bank NA.

William O. Nichols, 55, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6-18 months and restitution of $2,499 (plus court costs) for theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 31 at 12 p.m. a man drove through the bank’s drive-thru on a motorized bike. He gave the teller a note and a tan/greenish bag saying that he had a knife and that a robbery was occurring.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the note said “This is a hold up, put the money in the bag, I have a knife.”

Tellers filled the bag with over $2,000 and the man fled the scene on the bike.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Nichols, was known to the bank employees for visiting the bank for years as a customer. He was located on SR 6 and taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest State Police located the exact sum of money stolen from the bank as well as a small fixed blade knife.