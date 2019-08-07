Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse Allegations

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Boy Scouts of America facing more sexual abuse allegations involving two local men.

The latest comes from a group of lawyers who filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Luzerne County man who says he was assaulted hundreds of times by a Plains Township Scout Leader over the course of approximately four years in the 19-70’s.

The alleged abuser is identified as Paul Antosh of the Wilkes-Barre Area.

The suit claims the organization conspired to keep incidents of sexual assault a secret and the organization and other defendants engaged in reckless misconduct in failing to protect its young participants.

The lawsuit claims lawyers have identified 350 abusers who are not in the Boy Scouts’ own disciplinary files.

(CBS News) The Boy Scouts of America is facing a new lawsuit over allegations it covered up hundreds of cases of sexual assaults. Katherine Johnson has more details from Washington.