Boxer rescued by NBC Universal employee

(WBRE/WYOU) — Some of you know about our “Clear the Shelters” initiative we do each summer to help find forever homes for animals.

Well, one of our “NBC Universal colleagues” put his money where his mouth is to save a dog in a bad situation. Tim Furlong has Oreo’s story.

Oreo has a little bit of a limp, but compared to how she looked roaming the side streets of Istanbul Turkey not too long ago? She’s amazing.

Now with the Adopt a Boxer rescue organization near Scranton, Oreo has come a long way literally and figuratively. Life is very very bad for the thousands and thousands of homeless dogs in Turkey.

“She could have died of starvation, somebody would have beaten her to death, hit by a car, she really had no future without us taking her,” Dawn Karam of Adoptaboxerrescue.com said.

Dawn and her volunteers will rescue and find homes for any boxers wherever they are. They have placed hundreds and hundreds of dogs with families. While in Turkey, they knew they obviously couldn’t bring every dog to the states. Oreo the 3-ish-year-old boxer was almost left behind.

One of our NBC Universal colleagues in New York has worked with – and rescued from – Adopt a Boxer in the past. When he saw video and photos of oreo, he knew he had to help her.

“She had obviously been starved, she looked like a skeleton, and she was walking barely able to walk,” Matt Bond of NBC Universal said.

Matt Facetimed with me from his desk in New York. He’s a humble dude and he won’t really say what he did for Oreo, but Dawn tells me he basically paid the hefty price tag to get her to the United States and to get her healthy.

Oreo is happy and cuddly and well behaved and she leaves tomorrow for a foster home on Long Island. Pretty soon she’ll be ready to go to a forever family. Maybe you’re that family. You can learn more at adoptaboxerrescue.com.