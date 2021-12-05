Bowling tournament strikes a positive chord in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A weekend tournament honoring the life of a local bowler is wrapping up Sunday in Luzerne County.

The inaugural “Michael Markis Memorial Tournament” took place at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre. It honors the late Mike Markis, an influential local bowler who passed away from a heart attack in April.

Markis operated a bowling shop outside of Scranton called Strike It Rich. The tournament sponsors two youth scholarships for local bowlers so far. Organizers say the support from the community and those who Markis had an impact on has been gracious.

“All of the people here who came out in support of this tournament have come out because of the wonderful support and relationships that Mike Markis fostered with so many. He really brought a sense of community to the sport of bowling and without his energy and without his spirit none of this could have been possible,” event coordinator Sunny Weiland said.

Sunday’s tournament was sold out. Organizers said that spectator turnout was wonderful as well.