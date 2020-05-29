Boscov’s set to reopen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A landmark business in the heart of the Diamond City is preparing to reopen now that Luzerne County has entered into yellow phase of the state’s pandemic restrictions.

Boscov’s in Wilkes-Barre will reopen Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., one day after store staff spent preparing for the reopening. Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman says the popular retailer is critical to attracting much needed foot traffic and spending in center city.

The owner of Musical Energi, a music and DVD store on S. Main Street, reopened his doors to customers on Friday.

He looks forward to the spillover effect of having Boscov’s reopen across the street from his business. Mark Hiller will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.