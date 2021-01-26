Borough of Berwick looking for snow angels

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor Tim Burke of Berwick is looking for volunteers to help clear the snow on driveways and sidewalks of home belonging to seniors or people with disabilities.

The program started seven years ago and was quite popular. 63 kids and 20 adults took to the streets that winter to help those in need. This year there are only three people, including the mayor himself.

He says there are 130 people who have requested the cleaning this year.

