Bookkeeper accused of stealing money from employer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Lackawanna County bookkeeper has been charged with stealing money from her employer.

On March 30th, a detective received a criminal complaint from Dr. Joseph Legg that his accountant discovered patient payments for 2019 were approximately $35,000 lower than they were in 2018, despite the office having around the same number of patients for both years. When Dr. Legg asked his bookkeeper, Jessie Hughes, 28, she supposedly had no idea why, but then resigned.

Carbondale Police were dispatched to a domestic call at Hughes’ residence. Upon arrival, police say Hughes confessed to stealing approximately $40,000 from Dr. Legg. When asked about it, Hughes confessed that her boyfriend knew she stole the money, and would have turned her in to the police if she had him arrested for domestic violence.

When approached about the issue, Hughes told the officer “it was just insurance stuff” and she had cleared the matter up before quitting her job. Dr. Legg’s new bookkeeper told Dr. Legg there were many discrepancies within the system about patients’ accounts where the cash was never entered into the system.

After further investigation, the detective says the total theft by Hughes was pocketed at over $36,000 instead of Dr. Legg’s bank account.

If convicted, Hughes could face felony charges.