Book returned after 70-year absence

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A long lost book was returned to its rightful owner, a library in Wilkes-Barre.

The return is drawing some attention because it’s decades past due. But that wasn’t too long for the library to welcome the book home.

At the time the book was checked out of Osterhout Free Library, there was a two-cent charge per day it was late. No one got charged but that total would have cost more than $500.

For library books, home is where the shelf is. This book called, ‘So Build We’ spent a long time away from home.

“It is. It’s in perfect condition,” Laura Harding, a young adult librarian at Osterhout Free Library said.

The book, written by nurse Mary Gardner, was returned to Osterhout Free Library this past Thursday. Problem is, it was due December 17, 19-48. 70 years past due.

“This book was just returned and we’re just glad to have it back,” Harding said.

A woman discovered it while cleaning out a house and decided to return it. The book is about the author’s experience as a nurse and bedside manor advice.

The medical field has changed a lot in technology but not so much in the way people deal with their peers and patients. That’s why this book is just as helpful today as it was back then for medical health care professionals.

91-year old Josephine Comito Murphy’s library card was found inside the book. She’s a Wilkes-Barre native who eventually became a nurse and moved to new jersey.

“She decided to leave her library card in with the book, so this is the original library card that came with the book, ” Harding said.

When the library took the story to Facebook, Murphy’s children quickly identified her as the book snatcher. This Facebook comment says she doesn’t remember checking it out.

The book was checked out 19 times before it’s disappearance.

“If you’ve got overdue books at home [we will welcome it back]. Yes, we will,” Harding said.

Osterhout Library says this definitely one of the oldest and longest overdue books they’ve gotten back.

Osterhout says they may put the book back on the shelf for others to check out or put in on display.