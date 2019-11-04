‘Bone Apetit’ for Animal Welfare

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– An annual fundraiser is bringing palettes and pups together, all for a good cause in the community.

“This is our eighth annual ‘Bone Apetit’ event where we have about 14-20 different vendors and restaurants come out,” said SPCA of Luzerne County’s event coordinator Nancy Derwin.

“It brings the community together,” added executive director Todd Hanver. “–Volunteers, board members, staff, to really celebrate and enjoy animal welfare as well as support the animals that find themselves in our care.”

‘Bone Apetit’ is one of the largest fundraisers for the local SPCA and brings in a pretty penny to help the operation.

“$15,000 to $20,000 and it all goes to taking care of the animals that we get in,” said Derwin. “–About 3,000 every year that we care for, medicate and run our building as we are a nonprofit.”

It’s much more than the money for those involved.

“It’s absolutely keystone that the community comes together and supports animal welfare, as a whole,” noted Henver. “We cannot do this alone and we support the animals as well as the community through service to animals. It really warms our heart to know the community supports the organization like it does.”

While the organization and the community throw a grand evening to help raise money for the cause and celebrate, what is everyone’s favorite part of the night?

“The food is my favorite part of the event,” said Derwin.

“The food,” joked Henver. “The food and the camaraderie between the community and having our staff come out and enjoy what is a wonderful event. It’s a wonderful time for everybody and ultimately supports the animals.”

PA Live! host Hailey Bianco hosted the event as the show and Eyewitness News are proud to support the SPCA of Luzerne County. The next big-ticket event for the SPCA is their Animal Expo coming up in March.