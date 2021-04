COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some commotion at a Walmart store in Northumberland County forced an evacuation.

The communication center tells Eyewitness News someone phoned in a bomb threat at the Walmart in Coal Township on Route 61. The threat forced customers and staff to clear the store while police investigated.

The threat turned out to be a hoax and Walmart reopened just after 7 p.m. Friday night. Police are now trying to track down who’s behind the bomb threat.