Bomb squad called to Wayne County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A state police bomb squad from Philadelphia was in Wayne County Thursday night investigating an explosion that sent a man to the hospital.

State police say 63-year-old Allen Boguski detonated an incendiary device at his home, causing metal to lodge in his back. It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the 200 block of McKinney Road in Waymart where Boguski lives with his girlfriend.

Police say Boguski drove himself to Wayne Memorial Hospital. The investigation is still ongoing.